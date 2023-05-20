Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,294,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,344,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.