Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

SPOT stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

