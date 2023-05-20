Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

