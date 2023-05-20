Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,442 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

