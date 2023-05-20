Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.