Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 346,884 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE ALLE opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.
Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
