Aviva PLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $9,524,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $56.16 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

