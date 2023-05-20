Aviva PLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Activity

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCCI opened at $34.11 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.