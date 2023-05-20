Aviva PLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

