Aviva PLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

