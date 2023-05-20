Aviva PLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

