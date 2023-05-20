Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,815 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

KGC opened at $5.15 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

