Aviva PLC Purchases 2,997 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 270,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $3,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

