Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,995 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

