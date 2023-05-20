Aviva PLC Sells 14,429 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 511.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,339,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

ESNT stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

