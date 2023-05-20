Aviva PLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $454.79 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $233.04 and a twelve month high of $503.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.54.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.