Aviva PLC Sells 20,922 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of REX American Resources worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in REX American Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in REX American Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 197.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

