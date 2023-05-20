Aviva PLC Sells 25,036 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Aviva PLC cut its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 559,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

