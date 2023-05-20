Aviva PLC Sells 294 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.6 %

GL stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

