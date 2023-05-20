Aviva PLC Sells 45,543 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,543 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 587,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.