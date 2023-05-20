Aviva PLC Sells 47,469 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,469 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $3,097,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Generac by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 93,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.79 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

