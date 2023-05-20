Aviva PLC Sells 5,339 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.38 and a 1-year high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

