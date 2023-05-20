Aviva PLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares in the company, valued at $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,943,688. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $125.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.