Aviva PLC Trims Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aviva PLC cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $5,823,923. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

