Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after acquiring an additional 121,347 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Proto Labs by 3.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,937,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Proto Labs by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Proto Labs Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading

