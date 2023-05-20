Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Insider Activity

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,989 shares of company stock worth $5,508,923 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

