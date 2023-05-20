Aviva’s (AV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.83) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on AV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.51) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 546 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 517.29 ($6.48).
Aviva Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 413.50 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.84. The company has a market capitalization of £11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,086.58, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,833.75). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.21), for a total value of £1,341,055.04 ($1,679,888.56). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,302 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,833.75). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
