B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMPO. Compass Point started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMPO opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $558.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.37 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CompoSecure by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.