B. Riley Weighs in on PDS Biotechnology Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.37).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 589,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 92,581 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

