Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

