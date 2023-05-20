Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance
BBAR opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
