Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

BBAR opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

