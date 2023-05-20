Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

BK stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 136.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

