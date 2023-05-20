Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %
BK stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 136.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
