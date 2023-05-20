Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

