Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

