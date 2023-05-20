Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.56 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

