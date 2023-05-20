Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,462,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,675,000 after buying an additional 233,787 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:TSM opened at $92.58 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $480.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
