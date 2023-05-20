Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 30,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $408.50 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $418.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

