Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of BRP worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BRP by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

