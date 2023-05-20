Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 61,940 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 307.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,670,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.