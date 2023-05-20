Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.15% of New Relic worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,181. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

