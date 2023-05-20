Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 157,634 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

