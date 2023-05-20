Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,592 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares in the company, valued at $42,578,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $822.51 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $751.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.