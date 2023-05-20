Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 171,057 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,057 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.