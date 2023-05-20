Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,140 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,401.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.