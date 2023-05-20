Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 260 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.75.

PSA stock opened at $284.90 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

