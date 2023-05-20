Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 58,725 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

AME stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

