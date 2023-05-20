Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

