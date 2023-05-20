BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BankUnited by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.