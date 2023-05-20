Beam Global to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.58. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving.

