Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $251.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

